What would happen if Cuomo in the GOP?

What would be happening with Andrew Cuomo if he were the head of the Republican Party?
First of all, conservative media would be actively creating lies and conspiracy theories to muddy reality with fatuous nonsense. Second, members of Congress would actively give credence to the conspiracy theories and lies, if not actually joining in on the creation of mind twisting “facts.” Third, any representative within the party who has the moral fiber to push back on these lies and conspiracy theories would be called a traitor and disloyal.
Fourth, the fact that deaths were caused would take a backseat to the whining victimization of the members of Congress involved in promoting the lies and conspiracy theories. Fifth, suddenly the number of deaths would be much less or nonexistent as the idea is spread that this is all a plot by the media and the deep state.
Sixth, local Republican leaders would stay silent on what they know to be falsehoods, no matter what danger those very lies put the foundation of the democracy in. The supposed representatives of Northern New York would become instead distracted by the red meat of infallibility as those in the party can do and say whatever without repercussion, having honed their shields of conspiracy and lies.
Seventh, the never-ending doubling down on comic book-style fantasy and twisting of reality into an unrecognizable mess would keep those trying to bring him to account in a constant defensive stance. Eighth, those involved would suddenly find a distraction to take the focus off their own culpability in either actively spreading the lies or remaining silent to the danger they pose and suddenly claim a moral superiority with a stunning hypocrisy.
Sheila Newtown
DePeyster
