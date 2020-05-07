When will Republicans see Trump’s failures?

We continue hearing states pleading for ventilators, masks, gowns and additional supplies necessary to carry on this “medical war.” Without essential supplies for our health care personnel, it’s like going into military battle without adequate weapons. President Donald Trump, however, puts forth the notion that each state has to fight its own battles. So why do we need a commander in chief?
When fighting a national crisis — or, as Trump calls it, “a war” — the federal government’s role is to defend the country and its citizens. He stated on March 17 he knew it was a pandemic even before it was declared as such. Fox News reports that an unclassified report by the U.S. Army-North on Feb. 3 was presented to the Trump administration warning of a pandemic. (The “Daily-Beast” had obtained a copy of this report).
As we can now readily see, Trump failed to act on the report’s information. Even with this pandemic warning and outlines of actions necessary to fight it, Trump did nothing to prepare the country. The coronavirus’s explosive and life-threatening profile, that would spread across our nation, was not divulged to the country.
Trump tries to avoid responsibility for his failure to move rapidly and prepare the country with ample supplies of necessary medical items. Trump claims it’s the states’ responsibility. But states don’t go to war; the federal government declares war. As Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker stated: “individual states can’t possibly do what the federal government can do.” That’s why there’s a Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Defense Production Act!
Trump supporters continue to deny his lack of leadership and accountability dealing with the pandemic including U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik. Where is she in this national disaster? What exactly did Trump’s rising star do to help New York acquire necessary medical supplies? Apparently, her “in” with the president didn’t persuade him to help the state with these supplies. Perhaps individual north country Republicans would have more sway.
We have medical personnel in our state and across the nation putting themselves at risk begging for personal protective equipment. Meanwhile, the president is praising himself for doing a great job as the number of dead Americans increases.
When will our Republican neighbors acknowledge the pleas of governors and medical professionals and Trump’s lack of truthfulness and deliberate deception regarding COVID-19 dangers? When will our Republican neighbors acknowledge the realities of this national disaster?
Cynthia Graham
Watertown
