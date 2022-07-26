When will we say that enough is enough?

When is enough enough? When does anti-immigrant rhetoric become enough?
When does “I am super MAGA” become enough? When does allegiance to one’s party and a twice-impeached autocratic leader become enough?
When does a congressional representative who has been elected four times, forsaking her obligations to citizens, taxpayers and the country she has sworn to represent and serve, behave in words and deeds that emphasize, enunciate and instigate hate of those non-white citizens in our midst? When is her behavior such that a majority of us say, “Enough?”
When do we who cast our votes in the expectation, regardless of outcome, that decency and consideration for all Americans, regardless of color, nationality or religion will be respected?
Does it take more killing of innocents for Elise Stefanik to understand that her hateful words have a direct consequence on the motivations and deadly actions of some who believe what she says? When will it be enough?
David Duff
Macomb
