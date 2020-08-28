The actions of the leader of the free world, and governors in his own party, have led America, 4 percent or so of world population, after seven months to have a quarter of the known novel coronavirus cases and be No. 1 in COVID-19 deaths. How could the last, best hope of mankind be so grossly incompetent?
Perhaps we could not be doing worse with the coronavirus if we had deliberately set out to help it destroy as many American lives as possible. Many of those who survive hospitalizations are now known to suffer lifelong debilitating symptoms with a health care system and health care insurance on the same brink of collapse as the economy.
On the very slightest chance that any of this American Armageddon might possibly be deliberate or at least passive-aggressively neglectful, who in our wildest imagination could be benefitting from the mother of all disasters?
The news media have for some time emphasized the disproportionately horrid effects of the virus on Americans of color in both infections and deaths. Has anyone of influence and power in recent years railed against hordes of Hispanic invaders or those descended from “sh_thole countries”? Do all voters’ lives equally matter?
Who might conceivably have an advantage by disabling many Black and brown voters historically likely to favor an opposite political power? If the virus runs wild, would more mask-wearing voters shy away from the polls while those defiantly distaining masks carry the day? Especially if a major donor of one party controls the post office that would run vote-by-mail?
Would the second term of a certain politician make his first term look like a picnic on the beach? Do I worry too much?
Roland Van Deusen
Clayton
