WHO needs US funding to confront polio

The Global Polio Eradication Initiative — which includes Rotary, World Health Organization, UNICEF, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Gates Foundation — was launched in 1988 when about 350,000 children were paralyzed by polio every year.
I have supported the polio eradication campaign for many years. During this time, I have seen that the more proactive and less political the work of these organizations, the better the outcomes for us all.
WHO has championed the global fight against polio. Polio was soon to join smallpox as one of only two infectious disease we have ever eliminated from the world because we all worked together to end these diseases.
The United States has long been actively engaged with WHO, providing financial and technical support as well as participating in its governance structure. The funding freeze by President Donald Trump puts the fight to end polio at risk.
I am saddened that U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik supports cutting funding to WHO at a time it is most needed. Lives will be lost.
Martha Weaver
Malone
