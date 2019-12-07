Who’s the real star in Northern New York?

Welcome to Hollywood! We have a star among us. President Donald Trump has announced that U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik is a “star”! She has followed the Republican script exceptionally well; perhaps she should audition for Disney. Since we now have a high profile representative, what’s our role in this new reality show?
Stefanik has characterized the north country as a conservative right wing community. Are we? What about those of us who are moderates? Maybe some of us are even Democrats with views differing from Stefanik’s but are nevertheless still her constituents.
Stefanik has never really paid much attention to people who have differing views from her super PAC supporters. Photo-ops are her way of communicating with us. Getting appointments with her or even attempting to discuss issues with her is very challenging unless of course, it’s for an interview with Fox News. But then again, Sean Hannity is not news; it’s opinion with sarcasm and distorted facts. Stefanik fits right in.
Her statements regarding the impeachment hearing are completely off base and embarrassing. Trump devised up a scheme to have Ukraine President Zelensky publicly announce Ukraine was going to investigate the Bidens. Why? To ruin Joe Biden’s chance of being his opponent in the 2020 elections! It really doesn’t take too much thought to understand that this is corrupt, un-American and directly violates our Constitution.
It’s extremely dangerous for our national security to have the president try to bribe, coerce or even suggest that a foreign country interfere in our elections. But the real issue for Trump is winning the 2020 election. Cheating, lying, distorting the facts, discrediting the reputations of public servants, who have years of honorable public service under different administrations, is acceptable to Trump, his supporters, the national Republican Party and, unfortunately for us, Stefanik.
So where does this treacherous situation leave us? What are we going to do? Are we going to just sit back and let Stefanik get away with such absurd behavior humiliating the north country? Or are we going to change the scene and look to another to represent us?
We’re the directors of this show. Let’s look for another leading lady. Tedra Cobb has authentic north country values: honesty, integrity and true grit. A real north country star.
Cynthia Graham
Watertown
