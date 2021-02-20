Who speaks for disabled to be vaccinated?

I have been very concerned to get by wife of 42 years a COVID vaccine.
I am 66 years old and run twice a week and bike on my trainer twice a week. And since I don’t feel comfortable spending much time in the gym, I’ve been doing 2,300 push-ups plus various other exercises each week to stay in shape. Needless to say, I am in better shape than most men my age.
My wife, on the other hand, has a long list of diagnoses including but not limited to bronchiectasis, bronchiolitis obliterans and cor pulmonale. She is on 5 liters of oxygen at rest.
She was rejected by the Cleveland Clinic for a double-lung transplant three years ago. Her doctors have classified her at end stage lung disease, but I really want to enjoy her company as long as possible.
Now I understand that everyone and every group are deserving of priority on the vaccine list, and I’m thankful that New York has at least made it possible for her to theoretically receive a shot. But practically speaking, there is no effort to prioritize among the disabled.
This seems to me because unlike all other deserving groups, there is no one to speak for them. There is no one willing to spend the time and energy to sort through the different levels of underlying conditions. There appears something wrong with a system that allows people like me to be in line ahead of the great number of individuals in my wife’s situation.
William O’Connor
Watertown
