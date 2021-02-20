The time leading up to and since the election on Nov. 3 has been tumultuous. The role of our elected representatives has taken on a relevance more important than most any time in American history.
Our next national election will be in November 2022. Even in February, we must be thinking about the person whom we want to represent us.
We must consider the characteristics we want our congressional representative to have. It is crushing, embarrassing, disappointing that we have Elise Stefanik, a representative who does not represent the values of her constituents.
I suspect that our representative never says, “What groups of people in NY-21 need my strong support, my voice in Congress? How can I help all of the dear good people of NY-21?” She has had the opportunity to be critical of former President Donald Trump in a variety of areas.
She has not done so. She is not in line with leaders of her own party including U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney.
She did not support the results of the Electoral College and the people — Republican, Democrat, independent — who work for boards of election in every state in America. She blamed Gov. Andrew Cuomo on redistricting issues while the governor has nothing to do with state constitutional amendments.
The people of NY-21 are people who prize integrity, character, giving and keeping one’s word. They don’t give a hoot about contrived photo opportunities.
The next election may seem as if it is far off on the calendar. Whatever we don’t condemn, we get more of. As a lifelong resident of NY-21, I want to speak clearly.
Our congressional representative on the whole does not stand in solidarity with me. She does not have the sense of the needs of our people in our district.
Even Harvard University and Stewart’s Shops have concerns about her performance. I ask myself, “What group of people within NY-21 does she actually represent?”
Our representative would likely not know this. But the people of our district trust actions, not words.
I find no action, other than a gratuitous photo opportunity, which fully supports the needs of our people. It is likely too much to ask her to resign, although I believe that action is fitting.
Let us remain engaged and promise ourselves to do better in November 2022. We deserve better than we have now, far better.
Lawrence Casey
Canton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.