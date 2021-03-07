Why didn’t Stefanik tell Trump to resign?

So let’s get this straight: In referring to Gov. Andrew Cuomo as a “sexual predator,” U.S. Rep Elise Stefanik effectively asserts that all elected officials who don’t demand his resignation are “complicit” in furthering such predation. Such a call would be meaningful had Stefanik been supportive of the 25 women who had accused Donald Trump of various sexual misconduct.
However, we must note that not only did she not call for Trump’s resignation but saddled up to him in order to further her political career much like she accepted a campaign donation from another accused predator (Steve Wynn). Stefanik’s indignation should be seen for what it is: a political stunt, all sound and fury signifying a political opportunity to advance her career while ignoring the blatant hypocrisy of her failure to register any concerns over Trump’s pervasive sexual predation.
Ed Gauthier
Canton
