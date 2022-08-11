Why does Walgreens scan driver’s licenses?

In mid-July of this year, I went to the Walgreens Pharmacy in Saranac Lake to purchase beer. I showed the cashier state driver’s license. She looked at it closely and informed me she had to scan the bar code on the back. I asked why and was told it was “Walgreens policy.”
I refused. The manager was called, and I was told the same thing: it’s a “Walgreens policy.” I refused a second time and could not make the purchase.
As my driver’s license is up to date and has the correct information (address and date of birth), why does Walgreens have to scan the bar code? Why must I divulge the unknown contents on that code to buy a six-pack of beer?
An important and related issue is identity theft. If bar code information is scanned, it must be saved or there would no reason to scan it. Where is this information stored? How is this information protected if it is protected? Does Walgreens sell this information? If so, to whom and for what purpose?
According to news.walgreens.com, in 2020 the company operated more than 9,000 drugstores in all 50 states including 564 stores in New York. If Walgreens computers are hacked (or the computers of the companies they sell this information to, if that’s the case), it will certainly increase the chances of identity theft for hundreds of thousands of Walgreens customers nationwide.
