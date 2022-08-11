Why does Walgreens scan driver’s licenses?

In mid-July of this year, I went to the Walgreens Pharmacy in Saranac Lake to purchase beer. I showed the cashier state driver’s license. She looked at it closely and informed me she had to scan the bar code on the back. I asked why and was told it was “Walgreens policy.”

I refused. The manager was called, and I was told the same thing: it’s a “Walgreens policy.” I refused a second time and could not make the purchase.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.