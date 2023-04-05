Why is Stefanik against some good ideas?

There are things U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik should be talking about.
Diabetics should be informed about the Insulin for All Act introduced by U.S. Sen. Sanders, I-Vermont, and U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-Missouri. This legislation suggests capping the cost of an insulin vial at $20 for those without health insurance or Medicare/Medicaid.
More than 100 years ago, scientists sold their insulin patent for $1 to ensure it would be available to all who needed it. Today, a vial costs $12 to manufacture. Capping the price for those struggling at $20 allows for a 66% mark-up.
What reason would Rep. Stefanik have for siding with pharma by insisting on unlimited corporate profits instead of helping diabetics?
Military family members should be informed about the just-released Pentagon study revealing higher cancer rates in aviators and aviation support personnel. The 1990 study reported that cancer rates weren’t any higher in military aviation than in the general U.S. population.
This new study shows 87% higher cancer rates for melanoma, 39% for thyroid, 16% for prostate and 24% higher overall. The complete 40-plus page report is available on the U.S. government website.
What reason would Rep. Stefanik have for voting against the 2022 bill supplying aid to veterans exposed to toxins?
People sucked into underground websites should be warned they’re being misled by the false conspiracies that circulate there. As reported in March 23 by the Watertown Daily Times, a LaFargeville man was arrested for mailing threatening letters to businesses and officials in seven states and for criminal possession of weapons.
As reported in March 28 by the Watertown Daily Times, a Watertown woman was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding when she entered the U.S. Capitol Building believing she needed to “Stop the Steal.” Her son, who also attended, was later charged with possession of an illegal sawed-off shotgun.
What reason would Rep. Stefanik have for not warning people about fake incendiary messaging falsely leading them to commit crimes? Or for not supporting New York’s gun regulations that enable police to remove illegal weapons from misguided individuals who may harm others?
Maybe some Rep. Stefanik voters are amused by her Fox faux-conspiracies and Biden-bashing. But the jokes are on them when they’re kept in the dark about factual reality and the conscientious efforts of Democrat initiatives that could actually be helping and protecting people in our communities.
