Why shouldn’t we doubt election results?

Mark Helmer recently wrote a letter with reference to U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (Dec. 12, “Does Stefanik believe claims of voter fraud?”), feeling that she should be “pinned to the wall” concerning voter fraud and a threat to the democracy. I would like to ask how Mr. Helmer would feel if he were running for office and the following happened to him.
You have been the president for four years and treated like dirt for those four years. You have rallies and the people come from near and far and are all fired up when your opponent is locked in his basement with small crowds at his rallies and unable to get a clear message out about where he stands and what he stands for. You are answering questions and the people respond to you by 10 million more than the last time you were elected.
When people go to bed, they see you leading and all is looking well for you and your party. But when you get up in the morning, things are different. You are losing by numbers that were unheard of last night.
How would you feel? Do you feel that something was wrong? Do you think that maybe someone stole your election from you? What would you do: bend over backward with joy or wonder what the heck?
Someone in politics would wonder and want to know the truth. Will we ever see the truth? I truly doubt it.
But if we do not make substantial changes, we are going to see a true hole form in our democracy — one where the only ability to voice our opinion to matter will be taken away. Let’s stop the games and make our voices count in the voting process of the United States of America.
Elizabeth Daugherty
Clayton
