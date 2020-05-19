WIC program offers benefits electronically

New York State Women, Infants and Children program is still offering services and benefits in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties!
WIC now provides benefits electronically, making shopping with WIC easier and more convenient.
WIC benefits are added to the family’s eWIC account at the WIC clinic appointment, happening over the phone.
The eWIC card is used just like a debit card at the grocery store, letting participants buy food when it works best for them rather than all at once.
Another benefit of eWIC is a new app called WIC2Go, which lets participants check their WIC benefit balance right from their phone.
This app also allows participants to scan foods to see if they are WIC approved, look up WIC-approved stores and local WIC clinics, and see their next WIC appointment.
WIC may be able to help those who are pregnant, a new mom or have children younger than age 5, or are fathers, grandparents or caregivers of children younger than age 5.
WIC provides nutritious food, breastfeeding support, nutrition education, and referrals to other services.
In our community, there are many families who are eligible for WIC but not participating.
Applying is easy and so is using the eWIC card!
To learn more about WIC eligibility, call the local WIC help specialist at 315-705-3859.
WIC help specialists provide one-on-one services to help connect eligible pregnant women and families with young children to WIC.
These services are free and confidential.
Emily McClure
Ogdensburg
The writer is a WIC help specialist.
