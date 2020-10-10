I recently received a letter from state Assemblyman Will Barclay asking me to consider voting for him.
A group of residents of the village of Pulaski held a community forum on Oct. 15, 2019, to talk about the issue regarding the lack of safe, accessible and affordable transportation in rural areas of Oswego County. In the village of Pulaski, a particular concern was seniors living at Springbrook Apartments who receive Medicare and cannot get to the Pulaski Health Center that is just three-tenths of a mile away.
I sent a notice of this meeting to Assemblyman Barclay’s office.
On Nov. 14, 2019, a small group of Pulaski residents spoke at the County Board of Legislators meeting about the lack of rural transportation. On Jan. 14, I sent a packet of the materials presented at the county meeting to the assemblyman’s office asking if someone there could assist in this effort.
On Feb. 12, I sent another letter about a Feb. 25 meeting at the Barclay Courthouse regarding rural transportation, asking if someone from the office might attend. After receiving a voicemail from Assemblyman Barclay’s office, I sent a letter dated March 1 asking if the assemblyman could write a statement of support for his monthly column that runs in a local newspaper and I asked if the office could send a letter of support that could be used in future grant writing efforts.
I never heard back from anyone.
On May 16, 2019, Ambassador Douglas Barclay and family were honorary co-chairs for the 50th Gala Anniversary celebrating the Pulaski/Connex Care Health Center in the village of Pulaski. The Barclay family is eight generations in Pulaski.
I wonder why the assemblyman did not think the lack of transportation was not his responsibility or worth helping to make government work for us.
Yet Minority Leader Barclay signed on along with 11 Republican lawmakers in New York challenging the limit on outside money they can make. Currently, they could not earn more than 15 percent of their salary from other sources.
Assembly members are receiving pay raises from $79,500 to $130,000 by 2021. Mr. Barclay makes between $96,000 and $155,000 as a partner in a personal law firm as well as director of Pathfinder Bank and Countryway Insurance.
So much for extra care and attention and making government work for us. No, Assemblyman Barclay, I will not vote for you.
Martha Marshall
Pulaski
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.