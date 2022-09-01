Will GOPers pay back their forgiven loans?

President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program will be a boon for my daughter’s family of six.
According to U.S. Department of Education analysis, 87% of debt cancellation will go to borrowers making less than $75,000 a year, many who are blue collar workers too; 13% will go to ones making between $75,000 and $125,000; and 0% to those making more than that.
What is U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik talking about when she says, “Joe Biden’s student loan bailout will come at the expense of hardworking families across America, including in -NY21”?
And since she opposes debt cancellation for people making less than $125,000 a year, will she be returning the $126,000 Payroll Protection Program loan that was forgiven to her family? Will she be calling on fellow Republicans who are running down this economic boost to young families like my daughter’s to pay back their forgiven PPP loans as well?
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven? U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz with $482,321 forgiven? U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern with more than $1 million forgiven? As well as many others calling this “unfair”?
For the record, all of these dwarf my daughter’s forgiven loan.
One thing Stefanik said is true: “The American people are smart and know the truth.” They recognize hypocrisy, too.
I am voting for “Moderate Matt” Castelli in November. He reminds us, “Elise Stefanik believes in loan forgiveness for her family, but not for yours.”
