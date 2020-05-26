Will schools cut taxes with so much closed?

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, schools are closed. Hence buses are not running.
School heating and electrical costs should be down.
Operating expenses of every sort should have plummeted.
So I’m wondering, could I reasonably expect a huge cut in my school taxes?
Ian Peterson
Mannsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.