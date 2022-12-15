Will Stefanik renounce Trump’s comment?

On Dec. 3, Donald Trump posted on Truth Social an oxymoron of great magnitude: “[D]o you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution.” Will U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik please publicly and forcefully condemn this statement? She took an oath to defend the U.S. Constitution when she was sworn into office, as did he. Now is the time for her to uphold her oath of office and condemn this seditious statement.
Trump once stated, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and wouldn’t lose any voters, OK?” Is Stefanik going to remain silent and prove him correct? Her silence regarding his statement inciting sedition is tantamount to supporting it. The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good people to remain silent and do nothing.
