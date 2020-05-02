Will we be more humble post-coronavirus?

“One must imagine Sisyphus happy.”
— Albert Camus
What will it look like on the other side? What lessons will we carry with us into the post-coronavirus era?
Will we look back on these weeks, this season, as the moment that stirred our collective consciousness; that awakened us and thrust us into a cooperative preparedness for future crises? The impacts of climate change loom.
The pre-Cambrian ended in a mass extinction of life on Earth, setting the stage for a subsequent explosive diversification of the evolutionary tree of life, one limb sprouting the ancestors that became ourselves. The pre-Colombian was defined by human populations living mostly in isolation across an unconnected globe and in intellectual darkness. The pre-coronavirus world enjoyed the fruits of human advancement, intellectual enlightenment, scientific discovery, exponential increases in food production, and hyper-acceleration in populations and economies.
But signs of unsustainability appeared long ago. In spite of many clarion calls we have chosen more often than not to listen to listen to voices of self-interest and apathy. Economic growth has become a cultural religion, driven more by bottom line profit than common good.
Every crisis is an opportunity. The remedy of placing our world economic activity in a medically induced coma by isolating us all through social distancing is working to flatten the curve. But what awakens on the other side? Will post-coronavirus humanity be humbler, more empathetic, more cooperative? If not, the next crisis might not be so forgiving, even if it could be completely avoidable.
Ancient Greeks recognized hubris as man’s greatest weakness. The gods condemned Sisyphus to an eternity of pushing the stone up the hill only to have it roll back down each time. Perhaps the true lessons of the post-coronavirus might be found in imagining him happy.
Rust Eddy
Canton
