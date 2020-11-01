The election is being held in crisis mode. I’ll pick just two crises hanging in the balance: the economic suffering caused by the pandemic and climate change. There is a solution to both that should be a bipartisan win, statewide and locally: building more large-scale renewable energy projects.
Here in Lowville, No. 3 Wind Energy will bring major investment and jobs to our area. We already have turbines in our community, and I find them gorgeous to see as they give us both pollution-free power and money for our schools.
Both are big wins for our children and the children of the future. The wind turbines represent the vision and the sound of saving our planet.
So let’s get more clean energy jobs and revenue flowing. Lowville Town Supervisor Randall Schell and Lewis County Legislator Richard Chartrand should enthusiastically support the new Office of Renewable Energy Siting, which will get wind and solar projects appropriately sited faster, and built faster, throughout the state.
I’m looking forward to a bipartisan win: more turbines generating clean energy, jobs and revenue to address two of our crises.
Jeanne McLaughlin
Lowville
