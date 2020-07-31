How come you didn’t put the awesome story of Grace Price and the other bystanders who helped save the life of Roger Boston at the pool at the Riverside Acres on the front page (“Tourney entry’s daughter saves man from drowning,” July 28)? Maybe it will be a better world if we better highlight the good in this world. But, alas, everything is about money. So sad!
Harold Webb
Brushton
