Women face peril in Republican-led states

The GOP has made it crystal clear that the lives of children only matter if they haven’t been born yet.

After another U.S. school massacre, this time in Nashville, children peacefully demonstrated for their right to live in the chambers of the state Legislature. The GOP majority there had decided that “thoughts and prayers” were once again enough, voting against keeping military-type firearms away from criminals and the dangerously unstable.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.