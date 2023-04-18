Women face peril in Republican-led states

The GOP has made it crystal clear that the lives of children only matter if they haven’t been born yet.
After another U.S. school massacre, this time in Nashville, children peacefully demonstrated for their right to live in the chambers of the state Legislature. The GOP majority there had decided that “thoughts and prayers” were once again enough, voting against keeping military-type firearms away from criminals and the dangerously unstable.
The GOP Legislature’s response was to illegally throw out the duly elected Democratic members who peacefully demonstrated their support for children’s lives.
At the same time, a GOP appointed judge in Texas outlawed nationwide the use of medications needed, among other medical matters, for the safe clinical management of many miscarriages. CNN had has recently reported that maternal death rates in the red states was already 61% higher than in blue states.
That gap shall widen, putting pregnancy and childbirth in the red states closer to the third world rate as the leading cause of death for women ages 15 to 30. Gunshots are now the leading cause of children’s deaths.
Do you think American women should vote to protect their lives and to prevent having to bury their already born children with gunshot wounds?
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.