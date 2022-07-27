Women showed kindness over spilled bag

A huge thank you to the three young women who helped me recover the bag of groceries that spilled out of my car onto Route 12E in Chaumont recently. They jumped right into action when they saw it happen, helping me gather the items up and put them back in the bag.
It was a totally unexpected but greatly appreciated act of kindness. It’s nice to know that kind of thing still happens. May their kindness come back to them in spades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.