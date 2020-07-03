Eight years ago, I joined a small nonprofit and became part of a much larger movement. Two years ago, I left the nonprofit.
I didn’t leave the movement. I am still dedicated to the goals of the Waterkeeper Alliance and the many sister organizations and their staffs with which I had the privilege to work especially my dear friends around the Great Lakes.
Every day, I am heartened and proud of the courage, dedication and successes of the freshwater, clean air, livable environment warriors I still call colleagues. More recently, I have been encouraged by how many have spoken out and are taking steps to address the systemic racism that has too long infected the environmental movement.
Of course, we can all learn and do better. We must or we perish. That’s why I’m still involved.
Lee Willbanks
Dexter
