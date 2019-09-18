Would founders approve of our candidates?

One happy note regarding the “presidential debate” on the evening of Sept. 12 is that George Washington did not have an Apple Look-Ahead App on his smartphone.
If he had had such a thing to study, he would have said to his troops as they were freezing and dying at Valley Forge, “Come on boys. Let’s go home. We are wasting our time here. Believe it or not, politicians of the future are vying for the privilege of destroying what we are freezing, bleeding and dying to give to them.”
William C. Lewis
Brasher Falls
