Writer didn’t ID disinformation in article

In a letter to the editor published on April 28, science teacher Tom Van De Water takes exception to an article attributed to the Heritage Foundation that the Watertown Daily Times placed in the Sunday edition. He postulates that the Heritage Foundation is not a reliable source, is funded by the evil petroleum industry and is a spreader of “disinformation” concerning climate change.
Let’s look at the Heritage Foundation article. Has Joe Biden not said that, “I guarantee you. We’re going to end fossil fuel”? Did he not, on the first day of office as president, shut down the Keystone pipeline?
Was a “pause” not issued one week later on new oil and gas activities on federal lands and waters? Did he not nominate an individual to be vice chair of the Federal Reserve who has argued for restrictions to capital for energy companies?
These are all points made in the article by the Heritage Foundation. All are true and are easily corroborated. Where’s the “disinformation”?
Kevin Acres
Madrid
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.