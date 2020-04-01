Writer stands with those who value America

Dear Cynthia Graham: In response to your letter to the editor published March 28 (“Trump and supporters bear blame for crisis”), you asked where I stand. I stand with the 63 percent in Jefferson County who did not vote for Hillary Clinton in 2016. The silent majority, if you will.
I stand for those people who most times do not take time to write letters to the editor as we are busy making the country go. You won’t often hear from us. I stand for the 47 out of 62 counties in New York state that did not vote for our downstate-protecting governor in the last election.
I stand for the tens of thousands of people who leave New York State every year, making this state one of the only states in the nation whose population has continuously declined from year to year since 2015. Must be the weather, eh?
I stand for those who realize that the Obama administration sought to cut 100s of millions of dollars from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention budget on a yearly basis under his presidency. But I suppose it’s President Donald Trump’s and his supporters’ fault for that, too.
I stand for the people who realize that this COVID-19 did in fact originate in China, a country whose people are often forced to suppress the truth and whose people do not enjoy the same rights as we do, a country whose doctors may have known about this virus for weeks to months before the pandemic reached our shores but were silenced by the communist government. Therefore, I also stand with the Chinese people. I know; it’s complicated.
I stand for those who do not simply pound the table blaming others when they are wronged without understanding the facts first and trying to contribute to a solution. As my lawyer friend says, “If you have the law, pound the law. If you have the facts, pound the facts. If you have neither, pound the table.” Too often nowadays, many who argue have neither.
But most of all, I stand for this country and the American people in this trying time. It is not President Trump’s and his supporters’ fault for these trying times. And, as much as you want to pound the table, that pounding does not make it so.
Mark Zehr
Dexter
