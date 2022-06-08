Writers used their knowledge of guns well

We very much appreciated the Coakleys’ letter of June 3 (“Assault weapons’ purpose is to kill humans”) calling for sensible gun controls and reinstating a ban on assault weapons. Drawing from their accumulated knowledge and depth of firsthand experience, these two Vietnam War veterans so ably speak for most patriotic Americans. We must all do everything in our power to guide our elected officials to draw the line between supporting gun rights and defending our citizens from weapons purposed solely for human destruction.
Barbara and Richard Tiel
Canton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.