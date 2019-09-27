It is so encouraging to see and hear of the young people marching for a safer planet environmentally.
Of course, this means a huge change in the long-held values most of us were raised with: “More is meaningful” and “Bigger is better.”
The new awareness should awaken all of us to: “Smaller is safer” and “Simpler is suitable.”
Let’s all join the awakening youths and work together for a peaceful, environmentally healthy planet for all.
Timothy Hume Behrendt
Cold Brook
The writer is a minister and counselor.
