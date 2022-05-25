Ormsbee graduates

United States Air Force Technical Sargent David Ormsbee, left, a Beaver River High School graduate, graduated from the Community Colleges of the Air Force, on May 6. TSGT Ormsbee is assigned to the 62nd Maintenance Group of the 62nd Air Mobility Wing, Joint Base Lewis-Mcchord in Washington State. He received an associate degree in aerospace ground equipment technology. TSGT Ormsbee is pictured with his father Lt. Col. Robert Ormsbee of Watson, the NY Wing Vice Commander, North Civil Air Patrol.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.