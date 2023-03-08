Oswego County invites job seekers to DSS recruitment fair March 18

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Department of Social Services (DSS) will host a recruitment fair on Saturday, March 18. From 10 a.m.-1 p.m., interested job seekers can visit the DSS building, located at 100 Spring St., Mexico. They will be able to learn about current job openings and meet with current employees to talk about opportunities for training and career growth.
“The Department of Social Services has many opportunities for professional training and career advancement,” said DSS Commissioner Stacy Alvord. “We offer a competitive wage and excellent benefits, including membership in the New York state retirement system. Perhaps more importantly, however, is the office comradery. Most people who come to this department often comment on what a supportive and welcoming work environment it is and how they enjoy working with colleagues who feel like family.”
Representatives will be available for questions from various divisions within DSS, including assistance programs, adult and child protective services, employment and training, child support and more. Information will be available about salary, benefits and the New York State Civil Service process.
Oswego County Director of Employment and Training Rachel Pierce said, “This is an unprecedented opportunity for community members that are interested in working with the public in human services to come into DSS and speak directly with current leaders and staff of the department. The career center will also be open and assistance will be available to help job candidates complete applications on site.”
Oswego County Department of Social Services is located at 100 Spring St., Mexico, just off of State Route 3. Contact Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) Career Center at 315-591-9000 or ocwny@oswegocounty.com for more information about the event.
Visit www.oswegocounty.com or www.ocwny.org for updates.
