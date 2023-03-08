Oswego County Veterans’ Services offers satellite hours in Oswego and Pulaski

OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Veterans’ Services Agency (VSA) will hold weekly office hours in Oswego and Pulaski to make services more accessible to veterans.
A representative from VSA is available in Pulaski on the first and second Thursday of every month from 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. The satellite office is located in the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse, 1 Broad St., Pulaski.
Oswego office hours are held on the third and fourth Thursday of every month from 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. at the Oswego VA Outpatient Clinic, located at 293 State Route 104. The location of the Oswego satellite office is especially convenient, as the VSA receives many referrals from the Oswego VA clinic.
“We started the offices in Pulaski and Oswego because we wanted to bring services to veterans,” said Oswego County Veterans’ Services Director Eric Boozer. “Many veterans face difficulties traveling or lack transportation, so having offices in these locations allows us to provide on-the-spot assistance while removing the obstacle of long-distance travel.”
VSA has been helping veterans, their spouses and dependents file for Veterans’ Affairs benefits and services at its main location in Fulton for years. These include compensation, pension, survivor pension, medical care, education benefits and VA home loans. Because these services can be completed online, VSA representatives can provide the same level of service to veterans at the satellite office hours.
“Our goal is to get the word out that we are available at these locations so people know they have options when they schedule appointments with us,” Boozer added. “As these locations become more popular, we hope to increase the number of days we are at the Pulaski and Oswego offices to accommodate as many veterans as possible.”
Along with the offices in Oswego and Pulaski, the County Veterans’ Services Agency is open for appointments Monday through Friday at its main office located at 200 N. Second St., Fulton.
For more information about the Oswego County Veterans’ Services Agency or to make an appointment, contact the main office at 315-591-9100 or visit https://www.oswegocounty.com/departments/human_services/veteran_s_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.