Oswego Elks Lodge service award banquet

OSWEGO - Oswego Elks Lodge -271 recently held a George Washington birthday celebration and service award banquet. United Way of Greater Oswego County received the community service award for their fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. Pictured are: John Babcock (ER), Richard Delaney (Board of Directors President), Patrick Dwine (Executive Director) and Cameron Ricci (NYS President of Elks).
