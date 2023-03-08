Oswego Elks present awards

OSWEGO - Oswego Elks Lodge -271 recently held a George Washington birthday celebration and service award banquet. The president’s service youth award was presented to Sarah Wescott and The life time achievement award was presented to Kimberly Wescott. Pictured are: Carol Simpson (Loyal Knight and PER), John Babcock (ER), Sarah Wescott, Cameron Ricci (NYS Elks President) and Kimberley Wescott.
