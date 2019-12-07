OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego criminal justice faculty member Jaclyn Schildkraut is once again coordinating an effort to send thousands of holiday cards to children impacted by mass shootings.
“We have 74 kids who lost parents/stepparents/grandparents/siblings in Las Vegas, Parkland (Florida) and Aurora (Colorado),” Schildkraut said. “We are also collecting community cards — more general in nature — for Aurora, Newtown (Sandy Hook), Orlando (Pulse), Santa Fe, El Paso, Dayton, Midland/Odessa, and Pittsburgh.”
The effort has gained momentum year after year: In its first year, 2017, Schildkraut said 2,036 were distributed, rising to nearly 10,000 in 2018.
“We’re looking to collect as many as possible this year, with a goal of 15,000 to 20,000 because the number of impacted communities keeps growing,” Schildkraut said. “Cards can be homemade or store-bought, people can write as many or as few as they want. Every bit of love helps!”
As of Nov. 24, the campaign had more than 5,000 cards pledged toward the 2019 goal.
Schildkraut continues to be amazed with the generosity that comes for the campaign. “We get cards from all over America and even Canada,” she said. “People from campus get involved, as well as complete strangers.”
The effort began when Schildkraut wanted to bring some relief to children who lost parents in the October 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 and injured another 546. She would later add those impacted by a mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, which killed 26 and injured 20 on Nov. 5, 2017. The project has grown to include children who lost siblings and parents in the Stoneman Douglas High School shootings in Parkland, Fla., that killed 17 students and staff members while injuring 17 others.
The goal is to have all cards sent to Schildkraut by Dec. 15 to make the Dec. 20 postal deadline.
For more information on how to help, email Jaclyn.Schildkraut@oswego.edu or visit Facebook.com/CardsForKidsByJackie.
