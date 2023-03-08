Oswego Music Hall welcomes Guy Davis, with Larry Kyle opening, to the main stage March 11

OSWEGO COUNTY - Guy Davis, with Larry Kyle opening, will make their appearance at the Music Hall main stage, McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St., Oswego on Saturday, March 11.
Davis is a two-time, back-to-back Grammy nominee for Best Traditional Blues, a musician, actor, author, and songwriter. Guy uses a blend of Roots, Blues, Folk, Rock, Rap, Spoken Word, and World Music to comment on, and address, the frustrations of social injustice, touching on historical events, and common life struggles. A self-taught “Renaissance Man”, he first heard the banjo at a summer camp run by John Seeger, the brother of the American folk musician, Pete Seeger, and soon after, asked his father for one. Davis sings, plays six and 12 string guitars, the five-string banjo, harmonica, and didgeridoo.
His performances feature a mix of his original songs and cover songs by Muddy Waters, Howlin Wolf, Pete Seeger, Bob Dylan, Mance Lipscombe, Blind Willie McTell, Leadbelly, Blind Lemon Jefferson, and many others.
For further information visit http://guydavis.com/wp/ or view a video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MUor5JPlZto.
Being a veteran and friend of the music scene, Kyle has performed over the course of six decades starting in 1977. He has released five original albums in his brothers-based blues group, DAMDOG. Not only performing live with his band, he does justice to an acoustic solo and duo act in which he incorporates guitar, harmonica, vocals, foot percussion, slide guitar, kazoo and more to create a unique live show, For further information visit https://www.facebook.com/larry.kyle.37.
Shows start at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m. for all national stage concerts. For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or stop at the river’s end bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St. in Oswego.
The winter/spring season continues with Deeper Than Skin with Greg Greenway and Reggie Harris on the 25. April shows include Jonathan Byrd on the 15 and the Burns Sisters Band on the 29. The season finale on May 13 will feature Annie Sumi and Travis Knapp.
Ticket prices for the national stage range from a low of $15 to $20 at the door. Children 16 and under are half price and under five are free. Purchase tickets at any concert, online or at the river’s end bookstore.
The Oswego Music Hall venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake St. in Oswego, and is wheelchair accessible. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Light refreshments will be available.
The Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks — from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email volunteer coordinator Michael Moss at ocpaoswego@gmail.com.
COVID precautions: The Music Hall pays close attention to CDC, state, and local guidelines and is trying to do what’s best for performers and patrons; mindful of everyone’s safety and their enjoyment of the show. Masks are now strongly recommended. Should conditions warrant, they may revert back to stricter requirements without notice. Check https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ for updated information. Masks will be available at the door.
Find more information online at www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email ocpaoswego@gmail.com.
Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the city of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.
