OSWEGO – Crowds lined both sides of Bridge Street from Liberty Street on the west side to East Second Street across the Oswego River on the city’s east side as the annual Independence Day parade returned after a two-year COVID hiatus. The parade route originated at the Oswego High School and ended at Fort Ontario. Here are some photos of that march.
Oswego’s annual Independence Day parade returns for 2022; photos of the event
Tags
Randy Pellis
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- High school sports: Oswego County places four on all-state softball team
- Copenhagen woman building community pavilion to honor late husband
- New Stewart’s on Washington Street gets final approval
- What started as a side job is now the second-largest real estate brokerage in St. Lawrence County
- Watertown City School District appoints interim superintendent, new board officers
- Oswego County weekly COVID update: 94 new cases over past week; 3 additional hospitalizations; no new deaths reported
- Waiting for a text that never came: Family remembers Oswego County man police say was killed by neighbor
- After 34 years of operation, Muskie Magic Charters owner heads into retirement
Most Popular
-
Teenager dies of injuries from bicycle-pickup truck crash in Dexter
-
An overview of recent Supreme Court rulings and their impact
-
Waiting for a text that never came: Family remembers Oswego County man police say was killed by neighbor
-
Watertown restaurants move to drive-thru window craze
-
Battling muskie decline, researchers release tens of thousands of young fish into St. Lawrence River
Classifieds
- BUYING JUNK VEHICLES .
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- WE BUY & Sell All Types of Cattle. Call Lewie
- BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial
- SILVER DOLLARS Wanted, Collector Not Dealer. Paying top dollar for
- Buildings Jacked & Leveled Houses, barns, camps, trailers. All types
- Watch glorious views of sunsets and ships on St. Lawrence
- LEVELING OF: trailers, sheds, porches, decks & garages. Floor joists
- 111 - AAA ABES
- AAA CAPS- Alum. & Fiberglass. JCT Truck Caps, Lowville, NY
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.