PARISHVILLE - The Parishville-Hopkinton varsity boys basketball team held off St. Regis Falls 53-45 on Wednesday for it second NAC East Division win in as many nights.
Lawson Snell netted four three-pointers in a 17-point outing as the Panthers (6-12, 5-8) worked their way to a 39-26 lead through three quarters before keeping the Saints (2-12, 2-9) in the fourth. Peyton Snell chipped in 14 points followed by Burt Chevier with 10, Tanner Rosenbarker with nine and Harrison Snell with three.
Derek Prevost led all scorers with 28 points in the losing effort. Coalby Cox struck for another 11 while Hunter Fefee, Dawson White and Cody Reuss all finished with two.
CHATEAUGAY TOPS BMC
In another East Division game played Wednesday, Chateaugay remained undefeated as the top-ranked Class D team in the latest NYSSWA poll with a 71-59 win on the road over Brushton-Moira.
The Bulldogs, now 12-0 in the division, were again led by the effort of senior Jonah McDonald, who paced the team with a game-high 39 points. With 5:09 left in the opening quarter, McDonald stepped to the foul line and converted both attempts of a two-shot situation. As the second free throw went through the hoop, McDonald became the all-time leading scorer in Chateaugay basketball history, overtaking Mackenzie Patnode’s point total of 1,843, which was set in at the end of her 1999-2000 campaign. McDonald’s point total on Wednesday draws him to within 32 points of tying the Section 10 boys scoring record of 1,908 points, currently held by Canton graduate Declan Porter.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
In NAC varsity girls basketball games staged on Wednesday, Potsdam dropped a 49-20 Central Division decision to OFA and Madrid-Waddington posted a 38-26 East Division win over Colton-Pierrepont while nonleague matchups saw Chateaugay overwhelm Chazy 64-9 and South Jeff outscore Canton 68-43. The West game pitting Hermon-DeKalb at Hammond was postponed to February 13.
OFA 49, Potsdam 20: At Potsdam, the Lady Blue Devils (12-5, 8-4) worked their way to a 13-6 lead after the first quarter then took control with a 12-1 run in the second. Gabrielle Morley led all scorers with 13 points in the winning effort followed by Riley Hough with 11, Emily Farrand with nine, Haliey Reed with seven, Celia Henry with six, Emma LeBeau with two and Abigail Raven with one.
Julia Basford paced the Lady Sandstoners (3-16, 0-13) with six points followed by Seirra Cummings with five, Luca Pecora with four, Grace Mattimore with three and Katelyn Davis with two.
M-W 38, C-P 26: At Colton, the Lady Yellowjackets (15-3, 12-0) built a 7-4 lead through the first quarter then put up eight unanswered points in the second before going on to clinch at least a share of the NAC East title. Emma Plumley anchored a balanced offense with 10 points followed by Alexis Sullivan with nine. Jaelynn Uppstrom and Anna Brady contributed seven points each, Lydia Thomas three and Grace Plumley the other two.
Kiana Hogle connected for a game-high 13 points in leading the Lady Colts (8-10, 5-7). Alexus Cuthbert and Emma Clemo tallied four points each followed by Autumn Erwin with three and Maura Richards with two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.