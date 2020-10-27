MADRID - The Parishville-Hopkinton varsity boys soccer team outlasted Madrid-Waddington 2-1 in a mid-season matchup of unbeaten NAC East Division contenders on Tuesday.
After a scoreless first half, Peyton Snell opened the scoring for the visiting Panthers just 1:05 into the second half when he pumped a penalty kick into the top right corner of the net after an M-W player was called for a handball.
P-H protected its lead through the next 35 minutes and didn’t allow a shot on goal until Drew Harmer finished a strong rush up the middle of the field by launching a shot into the top left of the goal from just inside the penalty area to tie the game with 3:46 remaining.
With time winding down and a late-autumn snowfall intensifying, Stuart Ayers sent a lead pass from near midfield ahead to Snell breaking toward goal from the top of the box and, after holding off a pair of defenders and pulling netminder Jacob Morgan out of position with a move to his left, he slid a low shot across the goalline with 55 seconds remaining to lift the Panthers to their fifth straight win to open the season while sinking the Yellowjackets to their first loss.
Caleb Knowles made all four of his saves in the first half working the crease for the win while Morgan finished with three stops for M-W.
In the other NAC East games played Tuesday, Colton-Pierrepont and Norwood-Norfolk played to a scoreless overtime draw, St. Lawrence Central turned back Brushton-Moira 2-0 and Chateaugay blanked St. Regis Falls 3-0. West Division encounters saw Lisbon edge Heuvelton 1-0, Edwards-Knox host Morristown and Hermon-DeKalb play Hammond.
C-P 0, N-N 0 (OT): At Swift Field in South Colton, Harlee Besio had just two saves for the host Colts (6-2-1), who forced Noah Dominy to handle 11 shots for the Flyers (3-0-1).
SLC 2, BMC 0: At Randy Riggs Field in Brasher Falls, Kolbee Converse struck midway through the first half and Zach Strawser connected seven minutes into the second, both off an assist from Evan Smith, and Tommy Storrin fielded the two shots he faced to earn the shutout as the Larries moved to 2-3 on the season.
Jacob Gagnon made five saves for the Panthers (0-7).
Chateaugay 3, SRF 0: At Chateaugay, Nate Harrigan struck for a pair of goals and Lucas Monette tallied the other to lead the Bulldogs (2-5) past the Saints (0-5).
Alex Stout posted six saves working the crease for the shutout while Derek Prevost kept SRF in the game with a 22-save performance.
MONDAY GAMES
NAC Central Division games played Monday saw Massena blank Potsdam 4-0 and Franklin Academy outlast OFA 2-1. A pair of East Division matchups had Norwood-Norfolk edging St. Lawrence Central 1-0 and Colton-Pierrepont downing St. Regis Falls 6-0 while Lisbon blanked Harrisville 3-0 in the lone West Division encounter.
Massena 4, Potsdam 0: At Mike Nicholas Field in Massena, the host Red Raiders relayed an early goal into their first win of the season.
Shea Scully opened the scoring four minutes into the game when he knocked home the rebound after Potsdam netminder Ansen Herrick had made a diving save on a short range shot by Alex Abourjeily.
The Red Raiders then broke away from a 1-0 halftime lead as Chris Marasco made it 2-0 in the 11th minute assisted by Ben Rogers and Abourjeily connected from Scully four minutes later. Luke Greco sealed the win with four minutes left in regulation.
Jacob Bressard made eight saves in posting the shutout while Herrick wound up with 13 stops for the Sandstoners (0-5), who have yet to score a goal so far this season.
FA 2, OFA 1: At Malone, Ryan Johnston notched an unassisted goal two minutes into the second half and the host Huskies (4-2) made it hold up as the game-winner.
Ben Monette opened the scoring 26 minutes into the game for FA before Kamdyn Johnson tallied the equalizer for the Blue Devils (5-2) five minutes later.
Aidan Langdon made 10 saves in the winning effort while Ryan Warchol turned away five shots in the loss.
N-N 1, SLC 0: At Randy Riggs Field in Brasher Falls, Hayden Bullock snapped a scoreless tie when he connected on a penalty kick with 6:24 left in regulation and Noah Dominy fielded the five shots he faced for the shutout as the Flyers improved to 3-0.
Tom Storrin recorded 10 stops for the Larries (1-3).
C-P 6, SRF 0: At Swift Field in South Colton, the Colts (6-2) raced out to a 4-0 lead as Laclan Johnson anchored a balanced attack with a pair of goals. Aiden Hoose and Oliver Johnson each generated a goal and assist. Nathan Lemieux scored what would stand as the game-winner. Theo Hughes had the other goal while Cody Francis produced a pair of assists and Mike Schwartfigure added a solo helper.
Harlee Besio was counted on to make just two saves working the crease for the shutout. Derek Prevost blocked 15 of the shots he faced between the pipes for the Saints (0-7).
SCHEDULE
BOYS SOCCER
(all games 4 p.m.)
Wednesday: SLC at SRF 3:45 p.m., FA at Potsdam, Canton at Massena 6:15 p.m.
Thursday: Lisbon at E-K, Hammond at Heuvelton, Harrisville at H-D, N-N at Chateaugay, P-H at C-P, SRF at BMC, SLC at M-W.
Friday: Potsdam at Gouverneur, Massena at FA, Salmon River at Canton.
Saturday: Morristown at Lisbon 10 a.m., E-K at Hammond 10 a.m., Heuvelton at Harrisville 10 a.m., C-P at SLC 10 a.m., Chateaugay at P-H 10 a.m., Massena at Canton 12 p.m.
Sunday: Potsdam at FA 2 p.m., Chateaugay at SRF 2 p.m.
Monday: Hammond at Morristown 3 p.m., Harrisville at E-K, M-W at C-P, N-N at BMC, P-H at SRF, H-D at Heuvelton.
Tuesday: Canton at FA 3 p.m., Salmon River at OFA, Gouverneur at Massena.
