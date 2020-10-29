SOUTH COLTON - The Parishville-Hopkinton Central varsity boys soccer team kept its undefeated NAC East Division season on track with a 2-0 win on the road over Colton-Pierrepont on Thursday.
Playing at Swift Field, the visiting Panthers got a second straight two-goal performance from Peyton Snell as they ran their record to 6-0. Snell converted off an assist from Jon Snell in the ninth minute of the game then added the insurance goal midway through the second on a lead pass off the foot of Stuart Ayers.
Caleb Knowles was only counted on to make one stop working the crease for the shutout while Harlee Besio recorded seven saves for the Colts, who slipped to 6-3-1 but still sit atop the East standings.
In the other East Division action Thursday, Chateaugay turned back Norwood-Norfolk 3-1, Madrid-Waddington beat St. Lawrence Central 5-0 and Brushton-Moira dumped St. Regis Falls 6-0.
Chateaugay 3, N-N 1: At Chateaugay, the visiting Flyers (3-1-1) got off to a promising start when Matt Simons connected for an unassisted goal in the 20th minute but the Bulldogs (3-5) countered with three unanswered goals in avenging a season-opening loss.
Owen Rockhill tied the game in the 33rd minute assisted by Walker Martin. Ethan Cook made it 2-1 in the 15th minute of the second half assisted by Jacob Johnston before Nathan Harrigan sealed the win with an unassisted goal 10 minutes later.
Stephen Dwyer fielded three shots in the winning effort while Noah Dominy made three saves for N-N.
M-W 5, SLC 0: At Randy Riggs Field in Brasher Falls, the visiting Yellowjackets (6-1) made a strong recovery from their first loss as Cody VanBuren generated three goals and Kyle Stoner struck for the other two.
Jacob Morgan handled the lone shot he faced roaming the crease for M-W while Tommy Storrin tallied 13 saves for the Larries (3-4).
BMC 6, SRF 0: In a mid-season matchup of winless teams at Brushton, Justin Kennedy scored two goals in the first seven minutes and the Panthers (1-7) never looked back. Kasey Martin, Edmund Collins and George Webb each contributed a goal and assist while Lucas Bowen accounted for the other goal and Jacob Gagnon recorded two saves handling crease duties in the shutout.
Derek Prevost stopped nineshots for the Saints (0-7).
WEDNESDAY GAMES
In NAC boys soccer action Wednesday, a pair of Central Division games saw Canton halt Massena 2-0 and Franklin Academy blank Potsdam 6-0 while the lone East Division matchup had St. Lawrence Central dropping St. Regis Falls 6-0.
Canton 2, Massena 0: Under the lights at Mike Nicholas Field in Massena, Chris Schuckers headed home a direct kick into the front of the goal by Sam Pfotenhauer 15 minutes into the game and Colin Taylor added an insurance goal with 1:33 left in the first as the Golden Bears ran their undefeated record to 6-0.
Parker Hunt worked the Canton crease for 10 saves to earn the shutout while
Ethan Chatterton was counted on to make 15 saves for the Red Raiders (1-4).
FA 6, Potsdam 0: At the Potsdam turf field, Trent King struck for three goals and Hans Schumacher netted a pair, including the game-winner midway through the first half, as the Huskies (5-2) pulled away from a 2-0 halftime lead. Evan Miller accounted for the other goal while Schmacher also logged an assist along with Jacob Lewis.
Aiden Langdon stopped four shots in posting the shutout while Ansen Herrick made 14 saves working the crease for the Sandstoners (0-6).
SLC 6, SRF 0: At St. Regis Falls, the visiting Larries (3-3) worked their way to a 3-0 halftime lead before Kolbee Converse doubled the final total with three straight goals in the second half.
Hayden Perkins delivered the eventual game-winner 20 minutes into the game assisted by Converse. Evan Smith made it 2-0 eight minutes later off an assist from Connor Foster, who closed out the first-half scoring with an unassisted marker with less than two minutes remaining.
Converse fashioned his natural hattrick with goals in the 22nd, 34th and 40th minutes of the second half with Foster setting up the first and Smith assisting the other two.
Tommy Storrin blocked three shots in posting the shutout while Derek Prevost recorded a dozen saves for the Saints (0-6).
SCHEDULE
(all games 4 p.m. unless noted)
Friday: Massena at FA, Salmon River at Canton.
Saturday: Morristown at Lisbon 10 a.m., E-K at Hammond 10 a.m., C-P at SLC 10 a.m., Chateaugay at P-H 10 a.m., Massena at Canton 12 p.m.
Sunday: Potsdam at FA 2 p.m., Chateaugay at SRF 2 p.m.
Monday: Hammond at Morristown 3 p.m., M-W at C-P, N-N at BMC, P-H at SRF, H-D at Heuvelton.
Tuesday: Canton at FA 3 p.m., Salmon River at OFA.
