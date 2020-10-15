Parishville-Hopkinton ran past Chateaugay while Colton-Pierrepont outlasted St. Lawrence Central in NAC East Division varsity boys soccer matchups on Wednesday.
P-H 5, Chateaugay 0: At Chateaugay, the Panthers worked their way to a 2-0 halftime lead on goals by Avery Zenger and Peyton Snell before steadily pulling away with three more tallies in the second half. Brandon Wilkes, Stuart Ayers and Zenger closed out the scoring while Caleb Knowles handled the two shots he faced working the crease for the shutout.
Alexander Stout logged 13 saves for the Bulldogs (0-2).
P-H (2-0) is slated to host St. Regis Falls on Friday at 4:15 p.m.
C-P 1, SLC 0: At Swift Field in South Colton, Ted Farns converted on a penalty kick with two minutes left in regulation to help lift the Colts (1-1) past the Larries (0-2).
Harlee Besio was called on to make just one save backstopping the shutout while Tom Storrin turned aside six shots before giving way to Connor Provost, who posted two more stops over the final six minutes.
Both teams are slated to be back in action against East Division rivals this afternoon with the Colts traveling to Madrid-Waddington for a 4 p.m. matchup and the Larries hosting Chateaugay starting at 5 p.m. on the turf field.
The other East Division game played Wednesday saw Madrid-Waddington dump Brushton-Moira 5-1 and Franklin Academy overwhelmed Gouverneur 12-2 in the lone Central encounter while a pair of West Division games saw Heuvelton blank Harrisville 1-0 and Lisbon outscore Morristown 3-1.
M-W 5, BMC 1: At Brushton, the host Panthers opened the scoring midway through the first half when Edmund Collins finished off an assist from Justin Kennedy before the Yellowjackets countered with five straight goals. Graham Hill tied the game in the 36th minute before Kyle Stoner struck for the game-winner seconds later.
Hill, Kaden Kingston and Drew Harmer connected for second half goals as M-W improved to 2-0.
Jacob Morgan made three saves in the winning effort while George Webb stopped eight shots for the Panthers, who were making their season debut.
THURSDAY GAMES
In a pair of NAC games played Thursday, Canton halted Salmon River 2-1 in overtime in a Central Division matchup and a West Division contest saw Hermon-DeKalb and Heuvelton play to a scoreless overtime draw.
Canton 2, Salmon River 1 (OT): In the season debut for both squads at Fort Covington, Rhett Palmer finished off a play set up by Colin Taylor with 3:43 left in overtime to lift the Golden Bears past the Shamrocks.
Canton opened the scoring 10 minutes into the game when Ethan Furnia converted on a long direct kick into the top of the box by Colin Taylor.
Jared Showen sent the game into overtime when he connected with four minutes left in regulation.
Parker Hunt worked the crease for five saves in the winning effort while John Miller posted nine stops for Salmon River.
The Shamrocks are slated to be back in action Saturday morning at home against Central rival OFA starting at 10 a.m.
-------
SCHEDULE
(all games 4 p.m. unless noted)
Friday: C-P at M-W, Gouverneur at Potsdam, SRF at P-H 4:15 p.m., Chateaugay at SLC 5 p.m.
Saturday: BMC at N-N 10 a.m., OFA at Salmon River 10 a.m., Chateaugay at C-P 10 a.m., FA at Canton 12 p.m.
Monday: C-P at BMC, M-W at Chateaugay, Hammond at Lisbon, Harrisville at Morristown, P-H at N-N, Gouverneur at Salmon River.
Tuesday: Canton at OFA, Salmon River at Potsdam, Chateaugay at SRF 4:30 p.m., FA at Massena 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.