The Parishville-Hopkinton Central and Madrid-Waddington Central varsity boys soccer teams moved into a two-way tie for the top spot in the late-season NAC East Division standings after posting shutout wins Wednesday afternoon.
P-H 5, Norwood-Norfolk 0: At Parishville, the host Panthers worked their way to a commanding 3-0 halftime lead before going on to push their undefeated record to 8-0. Stuart Ayers struck for the only goal P-H would need in the ninth minute assisted by Brandon Wilkes and Jon Snell before senior Peyton Snell took over scoring duties and notched the other four goals. The final two were assisted by Ayers while the first two were set up by Jon Snell and Kade Hayes, respectively.
Caleb Knowles recorded seven saves working the crease for the shutout while Noah Dominy handled a dozen other shots for the Flyers (3-2-1).
M-W 2, Colton-Pierrepont 0: At Swift Field in South Colton, Brody VanBuren relayed a lead pass up the middle from Matt Robinson into a breakaway goal just two minutes into the second half and the visiting Yellowjackets made it hold up for the win as they improved to 8-1 while sinking the Colts to 7-4-1.
Robinson doubled the lead with 25 minutes left in regulation when he drove the ball into the back of the net on a penalty kick, which was awarded when a Colts’ defender deliberately used his hands to keep a shot out of the goal. The infraction calls for an automatic red card and ejection and C-P was forced to play a man down through the rest of game, which was called due to darkness with six minutes remaining.
Jacob Morgan made both of his saves following the first M-W goal to secure the shutout while Harlee Besio posted 11 stops, most of them coming after the red card was issued.
In the other games played Wednesday, St. Lawrence Central hosted East rival St. Regis Falls while Edwards-Knox pulled away to a 4-1 West Division win over Hermon-DeKalb.
SLC 8, SRF 0: Under the lights at Randy Riggs Field in Brasher Falls, the host Larries (4-5) generated four goals in the first 26 minutes of the game and never looked back as Evan Smith (1 assist) and Hayden Perkins anchored a balanced offense with two goals each. Charlie Dow fashioned a goal and two assists. Gabe Knouse and Joe Perry netted the other goals while William Silver earned an assist.
The opening goal of the game came in the sixth minute and was an own goal off an SLC corner kick.
Tommy Storrin made six saves in posting the shutout while Derek Prevost was called on to stop another 16 shots for the Saints (0-9).
GIRLS SOCCER
The only two NAC varsity girls soccer action Wednesday took place in the West Division where Norwood-Norfolk hosted Heuvelton in a game that was suspended late in the first half and Edwards-Knox blanked Hermon-DeKalb 2-0.
N-N vs. Heuvelton: At Norfolk, the teams were locked in a scoreless tie when a Heuvelton players was struck in the face by a sharply kicked ball and slumped to the field, where she remained for several minutes until emergency personnel arrived on the scene.
According to coach Jessica Long, officials immediately suspended the game and should it be resumed, would start with 5:45 left in the first half.
E-K 2, H-D 0: At Russell, Heidi Moore and Maryann Durham connected for goals in the final 11 minutes of regulation to lift the Lady Cougars (2-2) past the Lady Green Demons (1-5).
Kayleigh Allen turned aside four shots backstopping the shutout while Emwery McQuade made 11 saves for H-D.
CROSS COUNTRY
In the lone NAC varsity cross country matchup Wednesday, Salmon River gained a sweep at home over and incomplete Brushton-Moira squad.
Xavier Collins was the overall leader the boys race with a time of 19:11 as the host Shamrocks took four of the top five spots. Also placing for Salmon River were; Gunner Mitchell (3rd, 20:14), Shakohentehtha Elijah (4th, 21:04), Ashton Avery-Durant (5th, 21:06) and Beayden Smithey (8th, 35:44).
Luke Chapman hightlighted the Panthers’ effort, placing second in 19:35.
The girls race saw BMC produce the individual leader as Olivia Bobbie placed first in a time of 23:53 while the Lady Shamrocks took the next three spots with Emily Wells finishing in 24:10 followed by Jasmine Oakes in 25:45 and Alexandra Nye in 25:58.
Also competing for Salmon River were Julia Oakes (7th, 33:20) and Adrienne Bell (8th, 33:24).
-------
SCHEDULES
CROSS COUNTRY
Thursday: C-F at Tupper Lake 3:30 p.m.
Saturday: N-N at Potsdam, FA at Massena, Canton at OFA (all meets 9 a.m. modified race starts).
-------
BOYS SOCCER
Thursday: OFA at Canton 3 p.m., M-W at N-N 3:30 p.m., Potsdam at Salmon River 3:30 p.m., H-D at Heuvelton 3:30 p.m.
Friday: C-P at Chateaugay 3:15 p.m., H-D at Morristown 3:30 p.m., Heuvelton at E-K 4 p.m., P-H at BMC 4 p.m., M-W at SRF 4 p.m.
Saturday: E-K at Hammond 10 a.m., Chateaugay at M-W 10:30 a.m., Potsdam at OFA 1 p.m., SLC at P-H 1 p.m., BMC at SRF 2 p.m.
Sunday: SLC at Chateaugay 2 p.m., Salmon River at Massena 2 p.m.
Monday: Morristown at Heuvelton 3:30 p.m., N-N at M-W 4 p.m., P-H at SLC 4 p.m., SRF at C-P 4 p.m.
Tuesday: Potsdam at Canton 3:15 p.m., FA at Salmon River 3:30 p.m., Hammond at E-K 3:30 p.m., Massena at OFA 4 p.m., P-H at N-N 4 p.m.
-------
GIRLS SOCCER
Thursday: Heuvelton at H-D 3:30 p.m., Salmon River at Potsdam 4 p.m., Canton at OFA 4 p.m., Chateaugay at SLC 6 p.m.
Friday: Morristown at H-D 3:30 p.m., E-K at Heuvelton 4 p.m., SRF at M-W 4 p.m., Tupper Lake at SLC 6 p.m.
Saturday: Massena at Salmon River 10 a.m., Potsdam at OFA 10 a.m., BMC at P-H 10 a.m., H-D at Morristown 10 a.m., M-W at Chateaugay 10:30 a.m., Hammond at N-N 12:30 p.m.
Sunday: Chateaugay at BMC 1 p.m., N-N at Lisbon 1 p.m., Hammond at E-K 1 p.m., SRF at SLC 2 p.m., Massena at Salmon River 2 p.m.
Monday: H-D at Lisbon 3 p.m., Heuvelton at Morristown 3:30 p.m., M-W at Tupper Lake 3:30 p.m., R-K at N-N 4 p.m.
Tuesday: Salmon River at FA 3:30 p.m., E-K at Hammond, 3:30 p.m., Canton at Potsdam 4 p.m., OFA at Massena 4 p.m., P-H at SLC 4:15 p.m.
