The Parishville-Hopkinton Central and Madrid-Waddington Central varsity boys soccer teams moved into a two-way tie for the top spot in the late-season NAC East Division standings after posting shutout wins Wednesday afternoon.
P-H 5, Norwood-Norfolk 0: At Parishville, the host Panthers worked their way to a commanding 3-0 halftime lead before going on to push their undefeated record to 8-0. Stuart Ayers struck for the only goal P-H would need in the ninth minute assisted by Brandon Wilkes and Jon Snell before senior Peyton Snell took over scoring duties and notched the other four goals. The final two were assisted by Ayers while the first two were set up by Jon Snell and Kade Hayes, respectively.
Caleb Knowles recorded seven saves working the crease for the shutout while Noah Dominy handled a dozen other shots for the Flyers (3-2-1).
M-W 2, Colton-Pierrepont 0: At Swift Field in South Colton, Brody VanBuren relayed a lead pass up the middle from Matt Robinson into a breakaway goal just two minutes into the second half and the visiting Yellowjackets made it hold up for the win as they sank the Colts to 7-4-1.
Robinson doubled the lead with 25 minutes left in regulation when he drove the ball into the back of the net on a penalty kick, which was awarded when a Colts’ defender deliberately used his hands to keep a shot out of the goal. The infraction calls for an automatic red card and ejection and C-P was forced to play a man down through the rest of game, which was called due to darkness with six minutes remaining.
Jacob Morgan made both of his saves following the first M-W goal to secure the shutout while Harlee Besio posted 11 stops, most of them coming after the red card was issued.
In the other games played Wednesday, St. Lawrence Central hosted East rival St. Regis Falls while Edwards-Knox pulled away to a 4-1 West Division win over Hermon-DeKalb.
SLC 8, SRF 0: Under the lights at Randy Riggs Field in Brasher Falls, the host Larries (4-5) generated four goals in the first 26 minutes of the game and never looked back as Evan Smith (1 assist) and Hayden Perkins anchored a balanced offense with two goals each. Charlie Dow fashioned a goal and two assists. Gabe Knouse and Joe Perry netted the other goals while William Silver earned an assist.
The opening goal of the game came in the sixth minute and was an own goal off an SLC corner kick.
Tommy Storrin made six saves in posting the shutout while Derek Prevost was called on to stop another 16 shots for the Saints (0-9).
THURSDAY GAMES
In NAC Central Division varsity boys soccer action Thursday, Salmon River turned back Potsdam 2-1 and Canton outlasted OFA 3-2 while the lone East matchup saw Madrid-Waddington blank Norwood-Norfolk 3-0 and Heuvelton edged West rival Hermon-DeKalb 1-0.
Salmon River 2, Potsdam 1: At Fort Covington, the visiting Sandstoners gained their first lead of the season when Alexander Baxter broke through for the opening goal midway through the first half before the Shamrocks (4-5) regrouped to notched the next two.
Donovan Lauzon tied the game just three minutes after Potsdam had gone ahead off an assist from Kade Cook before PJ Ghostlaw struck for the eventual game-winner with 15 minutes remaining by finishing off a play set up by Gavin Cook-Avery.
John Miller posted three saves backstopping the win while Ansen Herrick kept the Sandstoners (0-8) in range with a standout 26-save effort.
Canton 3, OFA 2: At Roger Dusharm Field in Canton, Chris Schuckers capped a wild comeback for the undefeated Golden Bears (9-0), knotting the score at 2-2 with 12 minutes remaining after the Blue Devils had rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit then striking for the game-winner with just under seven seconds left in regulation.
Colin Taylor had given Canton the early lead five minutes into the game before OFA (6-3) got goals from Kam Johnson and Karson LaRose in the first 15 minutes of the second half.
Parker Hunt stopped seven shots in the winning effort while David Vernsey, who blocked a penalty shot attempt a few minutes before the winning goal was scored, finished with 10 saves for the Blue Devils.
M-W 3, N-N 0: At Norfolk, Brody VanBuren tallied a pair of goals and Matt Robinson netted the other as the Yellowjackets (9-1) downed the Flyers (3-3-1) and took over sole possession of first place atop the East standings.
Jacob Morgan handled the three shots he faced working the crease for the shutout while Noah Dominy was called on to make another 13 saves in the losing cause.
