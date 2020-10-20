Parishville-Hopkinton downed St. Regis Falls 7-0 and St. Lawrence Central blanked Chateaugay 3-0 in NAC East Division varsity boys soccer action last Friday.
P-H 7, SRF 0: At Parishville, Peyton Snell connected for two goals in the first 11 minutes and the Panthers never looked back in raising their early-season record to 3-0. Avery Zenger tallied the next two goals, both assisted by Stuart Ayers, before Matt Fisher pushed the halftime lead to 5-0 in the final minute assisted by Snell.
Cody Yette and Nick Snell closed out the scoring in the second half with Pat Caringi and Trtent Church logging respective assists.
Caleb Knowles was counted on to make one save backstopping the shutout while Derek Prevost blocked five shots in the season opener for the Saints.
SLC 3, Chateaugay 0: At Randy Riggs Field in Brasher Falls, Hayden Perkins finished off an assist from Evan Smith in the first half and the Larries made it hold up as the game-winner after having opened the season with two losses. Charlie Dow, assisted by Tyler Bethel, and Gabe Hornung, assisted by Will Silver, broke through for insurance goals in the second half.
Tom Storrin turned aside the six shots he faced in posting the shutout while Alexander Stout had eight saves for the Bulldogs (0-3).
The other NAC East game played Friday saw Madrid-Waddington turn back Colton-Pierrepont 2-0. The lone Central Division contest saw Gouverneur beat Potsdam 3-0 while Hammond hosted Morristown in a West Division encounter.
M-W 2, C-P 0: At Madrid, Matt Robinson scored the only goal the Yellowjackets (3-0) would need 27 minutes into the game then sent up the insurance marker by Brody VanBuren 13 minutes into the second to anchor the win.
Jacob Morgan fielded seven shots working the crease for the shutout. Harlee Besio recorded 14 stops for the Colts.
Gouverneur 3, Potsdam 0: At Potsdam’s turf field, Garret Leclair scored nine minutes into the game and the Wildcats made it stand for their first Central Division win since 2016. Gouverneur went ahead in the final minute of the first half on an own-goal. Kyle Gaumes closed out the scoring with two minutes left in regulation.
Brock Cox had six saves for the shutout while Ansen Herrick handled 11 of the shots he faced working the crease in the season debut for the Sandstoners.
SATURDAY GAMES
In a pair of NAC East varsity boys soccer games played Saturday, Norwood-Norfolk turned back Brushton-Moira 1-0 and Colton-Pierrepont made a quick recovery in posting a 3-0 win over Chateaugay while two Central matches saw OFA play at Canton and Canton beat Franklin Academy 4-1.
N-N 1, BMC 0: At Norfolk, Ryan Emlaw converted on a penalt kick 18 minutes into the second half and the Flyers (2-0) made it hold up as the game-winner.
Robert Dominy stopped the nine shots he faced to earn the shutout while George logged seven saves in the losing cause.
OFA 3, Salmon River 2: At Fort Covington, Karson LaRose scored the game-winner with two minutes left in regulation after Stone Chubb had tied the game at 2-2 just three minutes earlier off an assist from Jared Showen.
LaRose set up the opening goal by Mason Perrretta 33 minutes into the game in giving the Blue Devils (3-0) a 1-0 halftime lead. Showen pulled the Shamrocks even seven minutes into the second half assisted by PJ Ghostlaw. Franklin Beach put OFA back on top 2-1 in the 26th minute of the half.
David Vernsey made eight saves for the win. John Miller had nine stops for Salmon River.
C-P 3, Chateaugay 0: At Swift Field in South Colton, Theo Hughes connected off an assist from Oliver Johnson 10 minutes into the game and the Colts made it stand for the win. Michael Schwartfigure and Eric Friedel, assisted by Johnson, added insurance goals five minutes apart early in the second half to seal the win.
Harlee Besio turned aside five shots backstopping the shutout while Alex Stout (5 saves) and Owen Rockhill (6 saves) split crease duties for the Bulldogs.
