Latest News
- Pickleball courts ready for action at Priest Field
- NCPR makes regional impact from Canton base
- Local high school students gain research experience at Clarkson University
- Arty Camp continues for 10th year of classes with local support
- “Rock the Docks” concert series returns to Wright’s Landing
- Oswego County announces new report of EEE and West Nile viruses
- Town of Schroeppel/Phoenix hold Community Fun Day
- Oswego church announces Nu-2-U and bake sale
Do you think the government should subsidize semiconductor chip manufacturing?
President Joe Biden signed a broad competition bill into law Tuesday that will direct $52.7 billion toward domestic semiconductor research and development as part of an effort to make the U.S. less dependent on China and other Asian nations.
You voted:
Most Popular
-
38-year-old Rodman man who died suddenly at work remembered by wife, boss
-
Police: 16-year-old LaFargeville boy steals car, leads Watertown officers on chase through city
-
Watertown police identify child who died Thursday at city home
-
Death of artist William Salisbury leaves creative void in north country art community
-
Watertown man acquitted at trial of several violent felony counts, convicted of theft
Classifieds
- LEVELING OF: trailers, sheds, porches, decks & garages. Floor joists
- POMSKY PUPPIES ready for new homes on August 4. Vet
- �BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY� ESTABLISHED FIRE EXTINGUISHER BUSINESS LOOKING TO SELL THEIR CUSTOMER ANNUAL INSPECTION LIST.
- BLUENOSE PITBULL puppies ready to go! 1 male 3 females
- FOR SALE, Farm King 7ft, Sickle bar mower, model BFS210H.
- FOR SALE: Golden Doodle puppies, ready to go by 8/20
- SILVER SHORES N
- F1B GOLDENDOODLE pups , females, males. Brown, black and blonde
- ESTATE AUCTION ANTIQUES, MODERN FURNITURE, GLASSWARE, TOOLS, TRAPS, MISC.
- FOR SALE: 5 Jack Russell Puppies, 3 males, 2 females.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.