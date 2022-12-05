MALONE — Neither wind nor rain could keep the Parade of Lights from rolling through the village on Saturday night.
The fifth annual Parade of Lights kicked off with the lighting of a Christmas Tree at the Franklin County Fairgrounds, drawing a crowd to the village to see the parade, and Santa Claus, who with Mrs. Claus did the honors of lighting the large tree.
After the tree was lit, Mr. and Mrs. Claus were transported to Catherine Street to take their spot in the parade.
With parade goers bundled up and lining the village’s sidewalks, a procession of decorated vehicles made their way from Catherine Street to the county fairgrounds.
Carrie Robinson, the parade’s organizer said a lot of work goes into the event each year.
“I do it for the kids, the amount of smiling faces that I see and the pictures that people post, the pure happiness is the reason we do it,” Robinson said. “This kind of sets the tone for my Christmas holiday with my family.”
Money raised from the parade goes to cover the event’s expenses with the remaining funds donated to North Country Habitat for Humanity.
