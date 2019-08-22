March for Our Lives, a group led by student survivors of the shooting massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., unveiled an ambitious gun-control program Wednesday.
Most, if not all, of the proposals in the Parkland group’s “Peace Plan for a Safer America” would face opposition from the gun lobby and its supporters in the federal government, who would be likely to argue that the measures would impinge on Second Amendment rights.
The plan’s major proposals include:
n A national licensing and gun registry.
n A ban on assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines.
n A mandatory gun buyback program for assault-style weapons, and a voluntary buyback for other firearms.
n A limit of one firearm purchase a month per person.
n The establishment of a “national director of gun violence prevention” to report to the White House.
n Raising the minimum age to buy guns to 21, from 18.
n A new multiple-step gun licensing system, overseen by Washington, that would include in-person interviews and a 10-day wait before gun purchases are approved.
n A Peace Corps-style program that would pay for young people to work on gun violence prevention for a year in communities and nonprofit groups around the country.
The activists behind the Parkland group’s plan are aiming to influence the political debate around the 2020 presidential election, and are asking each candidate to endorse their platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.