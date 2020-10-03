Patchwork of fall colors

Latest News
- Troopers investigating fatal car, ATV crash in Evans Mills
- High school sports: Copenhagen unveils new turf field on ‘The Hill’
- UPDATE: 20-year-old Watertown man killed in Saturday morning crash in Pitcairn
- 83-year-old Chaumont man dead after being struck by vehicle Friday night
- Weather pattern creating rash of water spouts over Great Lakes
- High school sports: Oswego varsity boys golf team recognizes seniors
- Palermo’s financial practices criticized in state audit; remedies ordered
- 11th annual Harvest Supper at Palermo United Methodist Church
Most Popular
School lunch benefit cards compensating for COVID-19 pandemic begin to arrive
UPDATE: Moira couple held hostage for 50 kilograms of cocaine, or $3.5 million
UPDATE: Missing Moira highway superintendent, wife found safe
Police identify Watertown woman killed when hit by bus Friday
UPDATE: Antwerp woman killed, two others injured Wednesday in three-vehicle crash on Route 11
Classifieds
