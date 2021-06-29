A Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia A. Landry was celebrated at St. Patrick’s Church, Chateaugay on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Thomas Kornmeyer officiating and assisted by Deacon Brian Dwyer and altar server, Dale Selkirk. Music was provided by Jack LaCroix and soloist, Monique Dwyer. The urn was presented by her sons, William and Scott Landry. The readings were done by Geoffery Greble and Shawn Clark. The responsorial was sung by Madeline Greble. The gifts were presented by Collin Clark, Linda Knudson and Geoffrey Greble Jr. Burial was held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Chateaugay. Arrangements are with the Chateaugay Funeral Home.
