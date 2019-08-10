Patricia Hanna

Patricia “Patsy” Mallon Hanna, 91, of 50 Washington Street, passed away peacefully May 14, 2019, at her winter home in Vero Beach, Florida. Patsy was in the care and comfort of her loving daughter, Nancy, her son-in-law, Frank Bova, and her caregiver of several years.
Born February 17, 1928 in Malone, New York, she was the daughter of Walter Barry and Lucile Stone Mallon. She graduated from Franklin Academy in 1946 and earned her degree in Merchandising from Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri.
On November 25, 1950, she and Carl Hanna were married and shared 58+ happy years together until his death on May 19, 2009.
Patsy was a member of the First Congregational Church and served as a trustee as well as on the Pulpit Committee.
Patsy was an avid bridge player, belonging to the Malone Duplicate Bridge Club and was a founding member of the BBC (Best Bridge Club). She and her husband, Carl, were long time members of the Malone Golf Club where she served as co-president with Dolores Bissell for the Ladies Golf Association. She enjoyed playing in Ladies Day and participated in the Ladies Interclub tournaments. She loved to travel and many of her happiest times were on the road with Carl in their various RV’s – whether an outing to Fish Creek Pond or across country – they cherished those times.
She is survived by her daughters, Nancy and husband, Frank; her daughter Carol and partner, Debra Beeler; first cousins Sue Stone Slater of Santa Barbara, California, John C. Stone, Jr., of Greensboro, Vermont, and Margaret Parrish of Kailua, Hawaii; her sister-in-law, TC Mallon of Hamburg, New York, and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband, her beloved brother, W. Barry Mallon in 2008 predeceased her.
Her daughters, Nancy and Carol, invite friends to join them at the Spaulding Funeral Home, August 14, 2019, beginning at 1 p.m., for a time of remembrance and fellowship. A celebration of her life will be held immediately following at the family home on Washington Street
