Paul and Lynne (Gray) Brouillette recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering at Sabad’s Restaurant, Norfolk, followed with a reception on the St. Lawrence River at the home of their son.
Mr. and Mrs. Brouillette were married on Aug. 22, 1959 at Notre Dame Church, Ogdensburg.
Mr. Brouillette retired as a self-employed contractor.
Mrs. Brouillette retired from St. Lawrence County Public Health.
After 60 years of marriage, the couple enjoys retirement in the home the two built. Together, they enjoy family, friends and individual hobbies.
Mr. and Mrs. Brouillette have two sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Janet Brouillette, Waddington, and Bob and Karen Brouillette, Lisbon; a daughter and son-in-law, Kari and David Koban, Palm City, Fla.; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
